Real Madrid consider €150m Mohamed Salah bid

Real Madrid are weighing up a €150m move for Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah in the summer transfer window, according to Spanish outlet El Desmarque.

Los Blancos will consider a big-money move for the Egypt international during this summer’s transfer window.

The report claims that the Spanish giants view the 27-year-old midfielder as a cheaper alternative to PSG’s Kylian Mbappe, with Salah potentially being available for €150m ahead of the next season.

Salah has scored 90 goals in 140 appearances for the Reds since arriving from Roma, including 19 in all competitions during the current season.

Former Manchester United skipper Gary Neville recently stated that Salah would soon leave the Merseyside outfit to join either Real Madrid or Barcelona.