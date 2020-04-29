PSG make £19m bid for Alex Telles?

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly launched an opening bid of £19million for Porto full-back Alex Telles, according to A Bola via Le 10 Sport.

The 27-year-old defender is out of contract with the Portuguese giants at the end of the next season.

As a result, Porto are allegedly to cash-in on the Brazil international this year rather than losing him on a free transfer next summer, and the Parisians are said to be in pole position in the race to complete a deal for the defender.

Chelsea are also said to be monitoring the situation ahead of a possible bid during the summer for the left-back, although Frank Lampard is reportedly prioritising the signing of Ben Chilwell from Leicester City.

Telles has contributed eight goals and five assists in Portugal’s top flight this season.

The Brazilian joined Porto from Galatasaray in 2016 and has since gone on to score 21 times in 183 appearances.