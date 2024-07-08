Man City Rival Liverpool in Pursuit of Anthony Gordon

The race for Anthony Gordon is heating up as Manchester City join Liverpool in pursuing the Newcastle United star. Football Insider reports that City are keen to challenge Liverpool’s interest, a blow to the Merseyside club’s ambitions.

Newcastle, who signed Gordon from Everton for £45 million in January 2023, now value him at nearly £100 million.

Despite signing a three-and-a-half-year contract, Gordon’s future at St James’ Park is under scrutiny. Liverpool, having shown significant interest in their former youth player, might balk at Newcastle’s steep asking price, compounded by Manchester City’s entry into the fray. With Gordon scoring 23 goals and assists last season, his potential move could reshape both teams’ attacking line-ups.

City see Gordon as a potential replacement for Jack Grealish, who might leave the Etihad. Pep Guardiola’s side is ready to meet the financial demands, adding competition for Jeremy Doku’s spot. Conversely, Newcastle are keen to retain Gordon, alongside other stars like Alexander Isak, signaling a desire to build a strong squad under Eddie Howe. As the summer transfer window progresses, the battle for Gordon’s signature is poised to intensify.