Barcelona eyeing Wendel as Alternative to Joshua Kimmich

Barcelona’s quest for midfield reinforcement has led them to Zenit St Petersburg’s Brazilian ace Wendel. With primary target Joshua Kimmich seemingly out of financial reach, the Catalan giants are eyeing Wendel as a cost-effective alternative.

Marcus Wendel Valle da Silva, commonly known as Wendel, has been making waves in European football since his move from Sporting CP to Zenit St Petersburg in October 2020. Born in Duque de Caxias, Brazil, Wendel honed his skills at Fluminense before embarking on his European journey.

At Zenit, the 26-year-old has thrived, contributing to 14 goals in 35 appearances last season with four goals and ten assists. This season, he’s already made an impact, scoring and assisting in his only appearance so far.

Barcelona’s interest in Wendel is strategic. Following Sergio Busquets’ departure, the club needs a versatile midfielder capable of defensive duties. While Kimmich, Zubimendi, and Onana are ideal but expensive targets, Wendel presents a financially viable option. Zenit’s asking price of around €20 million is attractive for Barcelona, especially given Wendel’s proven productivity.

As the summer transfer window progresses, Wendel’s potential move to Barcelona could offer the Catalans the midfield depth they sorely need, without breaking the bank.