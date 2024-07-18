West Ham to launch €35 million bid for Baris Alper Yilmaz

West Ham United are preparing a €35 million bid for Galatasaray’s star striker Baris Alper Yilmaz, who has garnered attention following a strong performance at the Euros. The Turkish international showcased his potential despite modest goal numbers, catching the eyes of several top clubs including Arsenal and Liverpool.

Galatasaray, recognising Yilmaz’s rising value, are likely to hold out for a higher offer, reportedly around €50 million. This price reflects the inflated market for centre-forwards and Yilmaz’s capabilities in leading the line for the Turkish champions.

West Ham’s search for a new striker focuses on finding a player with physical presence and the ability to integrate well into their attacking style, reminiscent of Michail Antonio’s role. While they are also interested in Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Everton’s high demands may shift their focus firmly onto Yilmaz.

With Aston Villa and other major clubs monitoring the situation, the competition for Yilmaz’s signature could drive the price closer to Galatasaray’s valuation. The next few weeks will be pivotal as West Ham and other interested parties decide how much they are willing to invest in the 24-year-old forward.