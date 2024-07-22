Barcelona reignite interest in N’Golo Kante

Barcelona’s search for a seasoned midfielder has led them back to a familiar name: N’Golo Kante. The 33-year-old Frenchman, currently revitalizing his career at Al-Ittihad, is once again on the radar of the Catalan giants. According to SPORT, Barcelona had previously eyed Kante before his move to Saudi Arabia last year and are now considering him as a budget-friendly option for their summer transfer needs.

Kante’s tenure at Chelsea ended quietly due to recurring fitness problems, but his performance at Al-Ittihad has been nothing short of a renaissance. With nearly 50 appearances, four goals, and six assists, Kante has not only improved his fitness but also enhanced his game, earning a recall to the French national team and becoming a key player in UEFA Euro 2024.

Barcelona’s renewed interest in Kante is driven by their ongoing struggles to replace Sergio Busquets. Oriol Romeu has not filled the void, prompting the club to explore various midfield options, including Adrien Rabiot. Kante’s availability presents a financially viable solution, but convincing Al-Ittihad to release him might prove challenging, especially if Kante has to accept a pay cut.

While Kante’s potential transfer to Barcelona is appealing, the logistical hurdles and financial constraints make it a complex deal. Barcelona will need to navigate these challenges to secure the services of the experienced midfielder.