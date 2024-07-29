West Ham United targeting Kevin Danso

West Ham United are reportedly interested in RC Lens defender Kevin Danso, with a €25 million price tag on the Austrian international. According to Foot Mercato, the Hammers are keen on bolstering their defence further, having already secured Max Kilman from Wolves for £40 million earlier in the window.

Danso, 25, had an impressive 2022-2023 season, playing a crucial role in Lens’ qualification for the Champions League and boasting one of the strongest defensive records in Ligue 1. His performances have also earned him appearances for the Austrian national team at the Euros.

Despite being contracted with Lens until 2027, the French club is open to selling Danso for the right price. This has attracted interest not only from West Ham but also from Italian sides like Atalanta and Napoli.

West Ham’s defensive lineup looks solid post-Kilman, but adding Danso could further strengthen their squad depth. However, Julen Lopetegui’s side also has other priorities this transfer window, including a new right-back and striker. Southampton’s Kyle Walker-Peters is a top target for the right-back position following a failed move for Noussair Mazraoui.

In attack, the Hammers are eyeing Aston Villa’s John Duran, though an agreement is yet to be reached. Additionally, after a failed bid for N’Golo Kante, West Ham might pursue another midfielder before the window closes.

Danso’s potential addition would signify West Ham’s ambition to enhance their defensive solidity, while also addressing other key areas to compete effectively in the upcoming season.