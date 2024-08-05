Chelsea look to replace Conor Gallagher with Matt O’Riley

Chelsea are on the brink of significant squad changes as they prepare to part ways with Conor Gallagher. Atletico Madrid have tabled a £34 million bid for the midfielder, and the transfer could be completed soon, ending Gallagher’s long-term association with the club.

In anticipation of his departure, Chelsea have identified Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley as a potential replacement. The 23-year-old has caught the eye of several top European clubs, including Juventus and Napoli, although neither has met Celtic’s £25 million asking price. Chelsea, however, are poised to do so once Gallagher’s sale is finalised.

Beyond Gallagher, the Blues are also expected to offload Armando Broja, Trevoh Chalobah, and David Datro Fofana before the transfer window closes on August 30, marking a busy summer of reshuffling at Stamford Bridge.