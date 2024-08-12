Man Utd still in the race to sign Manuel Ugarte

Manchester United’s pursuit of Manuel Ugarte from PSG is heating up as the transfer window nears its close. Ugarte, a priority for United, is seen as a solution to their search for a new defensive midfielder.

Despite PSG’s £60m valuation, the Red Devils are reluctant to meet the asking price, hoping to negotiate a reduced fee.

With PSG recently acquiring Joao Neves from Benfica for a similar fee, there’s speculation that the club might be inclined to recoup some of their spending, potentially making Ugarte available.

The next few days will be crucial, as United could secure a deal at a lower cost or even explore a loan move with an obligation to buy later.