Everton lining up move for German midfielder Jens Castrop

Everton manager Sean Dyche is keeping a close eye on Germany under-21 midfielder Jens Castrop as he looks to bolster his squad before the transfer window closes.

Castrop, who has shown significant promise at FC Nurnberg, where he was promoted to the starting XI last season, has attracted attention from several clubs.

The 20-year-old, who can play as a central midfielder, right-back, or right midfielder, has impressed with his versatility and maturity beyond his years.

Castrop’s journey from a loan spell at Nurnberg to becoming a permanent fixture for just €400k could turn out to be a masterstroke for the German side, especially with Everton now reportedly considering a £5 million bid. Dyche, aiming to add at least three players to his squad, sees Castrop as a valuable addition, though competition from Wolfsburg and a potential return to FC Koln could complicate the Toffees’ pursuit.

As the August 30th deadline looms, Castrop’s future hangs in the balance, with Everton hoping to secure the services of the talented youngster to strengthen their midfield options.