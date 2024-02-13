Arsenal plot Douglas Luiz swoop

Arsenal are set to reignite their interest in Douglas Luiz ahead of the summer transfer window, with Mikel Arteta still eager to strengthen his midfield options.

The Gunners had postponed their pursuit in January due to Aston Villa’s high valuation of the Brazilian midfielder. However, with Arteta seeking to bolster his squad, the North Londoners could pursue Luiz once again.

Having previously competed fiercely for Declan Rice, the Gunners are willing to invest further in midfield reinforcement. Despite Villa’s steadfast stance on Luiz’s importance and their hefty asking price of £100 million, Arsenal remain interested in securing the 25-year-old’s services.

While Villa may aim to tie Luiz down with a new contract, the midfielder’s future remains uncertain. Arsenal sees him as a potential long-term solution in midfield, particularly with Thomas Partey’s ongoing injury struggles and potential summer departures.

With alternatives like Martin Zubimendi on their radar and competition from other clubs, Arsenal’s pursuit of Luiz underscores their determination to strengthen their midfield ahead of the upcoming transfer window.