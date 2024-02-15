Tottenham Hotspur keen on Frenkie De Jong

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has reportedly tabled a €60 million offer for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong.

The move reflects Spurs’ proactive approach in strengthening their squad for the upcoming seasons. De Jong is seen as an ideal fit for Postecoglou’s style of play, with Spurs eager to secure his services amidst interest from other Premier League clubs like Chelsea.

The proposed deal includes a four-year contract and objective-based bonuses to match De Jong’s current wages at Barcelona. While De Jong remains a key player for the Catalans, his potential departure could provide much-needed funds for the financially troubled club to reinforce other areas of their squad. However, it remains to be seen if Barca are willing to negotiate his departure.

De Jong’s arrival at London club could significantly strengthen Spurs squad depth.