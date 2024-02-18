Real Madrid interested in Jobe Bellingham

Real Madrid have reportedly made an approach to sign Jobe Bellingham from Sunderland.

The 18-year-old midfielder, brother of Jude Bellingham, has impressed at Sunderland, attracting attention with his performances.

Los Blancos’ interest comes as they seek to fill the void left by Luka Modric’s eventual departure. Liverpool and Arsenal, known for their youth-driven projects, are also keen on securing Bellingham’s services.

The competition for the English wonderkid’s signature is intense, with Chelsea and Manchester United are also monitoring the situation closely.

As clubs vie for Bellingham’s talents, the the Black Cats could benefit from a significant transfer fee in upcoming windows, highlighting the player’s rising stock in the football world.