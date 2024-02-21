Chelsea rival Arsenal, Man United in Joshua Zirkzee pursuit

Chelsea have reportedly set their sights on a deal for Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee, amidst struggles in the Premier League.

The 22-year-old has been impressive at Bologna, contributing nine goals and four assists this season. His physical presence and improved form make him an enticing prospect for the Blues.

However, competition for Zirkzee’s signature is fierce, with Manchester United, Arsenal, and several top European clubs also interested.

Moreover, Chelsea are exploring other striking options like Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen, and Ivan Toney.

As the West Londoners gear up for a busy transfer window, the pursuit of the Dutchman emphasise their determination to strengthen their attacking line up and compete at the highest level domestically and in Europe.