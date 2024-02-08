Liverpool interested in Sunderland’s Chris Rigg

Sunderland’s rising star Chris Rigg has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Liverpool.

The 16-year-old midfielder attracting attention across Europe. Since his debut at 15, the winger has impressed, even becoming Sunderland’s youngest-ever scorer. With three caps for England’s Under-18s, Rigg’s talent is evident.

Reports suggest Liverpool faces competition from Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, and Bayern Munich for Rigg’s signature. Despite interest, the teenager remains content at Sunderland, prioritising first-team opportunities over transfers.

Rigg’s future is uncertain, with Birmingham City also expressing interest in the midfielder. However, due to age restrictions, he cannot sign a professional contract yet. Nonetheless, Sunderland and Rigg have a verbal agreement in place.

Having made appearances in the Championship and EFL Cup, Rigg seeks more playing time, eager to contribute to Sunderland’s success. As he continues to develop, Rigg’s journey in professional football is one to watch closely.