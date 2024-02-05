West Ham rival Man United in Arouna Sangante pursuit

West Ham United and Manchester United are set for a summer showdown in pursuit of Le Havre’s 21-year-old Ligue 1 captain Arouna Sangante.

The versatile defender has impressed in the French league, drawing interest from multiple Premier League clubs.

Sangante’s standout performances in Ligue 1 this season have caught the attention of English giants.

West Ham United, in particular, have reportedly made strides in their pursuit of the young defender, positioning themselves as strong contenders.

Meanwhile, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is evaluating defensive options as Victor Lindelof, Jonny Evans, and Raphael Varane future looks uncertain.

Sangante’s proficiency in both central defence and right-back roles makes him an appealing prospect for the Red Devils.

The 21-year-old has been committed to Le Havre until 2026, presents a versatile and promising option for potential suitors. As the summer transfer window approaches, the battle for the youngster’s signature intensifies, with both West Ham and Manchester United vying to secure his services.