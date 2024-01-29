Barcelona keen on Marc Cucurella

Barcelona are reportedly eyeing a summer move for Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella, according to a Fichajes report.

The 25-year-old left-back, who hasn’t quite lived up to expectations since joining the Blues, could offer Barcelona a valuable addition to their defence.

Cucurella previously showcased his quality during his time with Brighton.

While Chelsea may be open to offloading the Spanish defender, the key to the potential transfer lies in negotiating a reasonable deal. Barcelona, mindful of their budget, are unlikely to pay an inflated fee for a player who has struggled to find consistent form in recent months.

Cucurella’s return to his homeland might prove enticing, and the move could provide him with a fresh start. Barcelona, one of the world’s biggest clubs, could benefit from the 25-year-old’s defensive skills and attacking prowess.

Chelsea, having invested significantly in Cucurella in the past, will need to find common ground in negotiations to facilitate the move.

If successful, the defender could rejuvenate his career with regular playing time at Camp Nou, becoming a key figure for the club in the upcoming season.