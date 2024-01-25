Alfie Harrison on Newcastle United radar?

Newcastle United are on the verge to secure the signing of Manchester City’s rising star Alfie Harrison.

The young and dynamic attacking midfielder has garnered attention with his agility, speed, and technical prowess, shining in Manchester City’s youth ranks.

With an impressive record of eight goals and four assists in just eight Premier League Under-18 appearances, Harrison is poised to transition to the Under-21s.

Head of youth recruitment, Paul Midgely, a former Manchester City recruit himself, played a pivotal role in attracting Harrison to Tyneside. The prospect is expected to undergo a medical soon and is set to join Newcastle’s youth system before progressing towards the senior side.

The Magpies, under the ownership of the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, are strategically building a roster of promising talents to secure long-term competitiveness. The acquisition of players like Harrison aligns with both short-term success goals and a commitment to challenging the world’s elite clubs.

While the focus has been on potential outgoing transfers, particularly the interest in Miguel Almiron, the club remains ambitious in securing replacements. Should a significant fee be obtained for Almiron, Newcastle aim to make a late move for Nottingham Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White as a suitable replacement. The signing of Harrison adds to the exciting young talent pool aspiring to make an impact under manager Eddie Howe.