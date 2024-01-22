Man City lead race to sign Brazilian attacker Savinho

The Premier League champions Manchester City are reportedly leading the race to secure the services of 19-year-old Brazilian attacker Savinho.

The teenager, who is currently on loan at Girona from sister club Troyes, has been a peripheral figure – scoring 11 goal this season.

Manchester City, aiming to bolster their attacking options, see the Brazilian as a valuable addition to add depth in the final third.

With a potential transfer fee of just £10 million, the winger represents a cost-effective option for the Citizens.

Savinho’s move to the Premier League would mark a significant step in his career, offering the talented Brazilian the chance to play for one of the world’s biggest clubs under the guidance of manager Pep Guardiola.