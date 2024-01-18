Liverpool interested in Levi Colwill

Liverpool’s pursuit of Chelsea defender Levi Colwill faces a formidable obstacle, as Chelsea maintain a resolute stance against any potential transfer. Despite Colwill’s recent commitment to Stamford Bridge with a new long-term deal, Liverpool remain keen on acquiring the talented 22-year-old.

Colwill, a product of Chelsea’s youth system, showcased his prowess during loan spells at Huddersfield and Brighton & Hove Albion, earning recognition with the England U-21 team. Liverpool’s interest was rebuffed during the summer, leading to Colwill extending his contract until 2029.

While Chelsea are currently in ninth place in the Premier League, Colwill has been a consistent performer, albeit often deployed out of position at left-back due to squad injuries. Liverpool’s continued interest may test Chelsea’s resolve, especially if Colwill’s situation doesn’t improve and he seeks regular minutes in his preferred role.

With Joel Matip’s season-ending injury and uncertainties about his contract renewal, Liverpool are exploring the centre-back market. As Virgil van Dijk approaches 33, Liverpool might consider securing two new centre-backs in the upcoming summer transfer window. Amidst this, the potential late winter move for Colwill remains an intriguing subplot, challenging Chelsea’s commitment to retaining their emerging homegrown talent.