Chelsea interested in Aitor Paredes

Chelsea are reportedly eyeing Athletic Club defender Aitor Paredes as a potential successor to veteran Thiago Silva. The Blues, sitting mid-table in the Premier League, are eager to reinforce their defence and are preparing a €20 million offer for the 23-year-old during the January transfer window, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Paredes, who has emerged as a regular starter for Athletic Club due to Inigo Martinez’s departure and Yeray Alvarez’s injuries, has impressed with his performances.

The Spanish defender recently scored his first senior goal and is attracting attention from major European clubs. Chelsea, grappling with defensive issues this season, has been closely monitoring Paredes, appreciating his passing ability, athleticism, and recovery speed.

With Thiago Silva considering the end of his tenure at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea see Paredes as a suitable long-term replacement. The 23-year-old is under contract until 2025, and while the Blues are keen on a January move, uncertainty surrounds Athletic Club’s willingness to sell mid-season.

The speculation suggests that the Spanish club might reject any offer this month to maintain their strong campaign but could reconsider in the upcoming summer transfer window.