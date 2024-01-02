Barca plot January move for Thiago Alcantara

Barcelona are reportedly eyeing January move for Liverpool’s Thiago Alcantara, aiming to secure the experienced midfielder on a bargain deal.

Thiago, a La Masia graduate, is in the final six months of his contract with the Reds, making him an attractive target for Barca, considering their financial constraints.

Having excelled at Bayern Munich before joining the Merseyside outfit, Thiago’s impact has been limited by injuries. Although he remains a key player for Liverpool, his contract situation raises the possibility of a cost-effective move for Barcelona.

Liverpool, currently in the midst of a title charge, may be reluctant to part ways with Thiago mid-season. However, the allure of signing an experienced player seeking redemption at a discounted rate is a tempting proposition for the Catalan giants, looking to replace the departing Gavi.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp might view Thiago as a valuable asset in Liverpool’s pursuit of their 20th title, potentially outweighing the risk of losing him on a free transfer. The outcome hinges on Barcelona’s ability to present an offer that sways Liverpool’s stance, ensuring this transfer rumour lingers as a prominent storyline in the ongoing window.