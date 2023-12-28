Real Madrid lining up Mario Gila

Real Madrid are reportedly eyeing a January move to re-sign 23-year-old Spanish centre-back Mario Gila on loan from Serie A club Lazio, according to SER Deportivos.

Gila, who joined Lazio from Real Madrid in July 2022, has attracted interest from his former club. The proposed loan deal may include a purchase option clause.

Having progressed through the youth divisions of six Spanish clubs, Gila graduated from Real Madrid’s La Fabrica division but struggled to secure a spot in the first-team squad, making only two appearances for the senior team. Despite not being a regular for Lazio, with 20 appearances in the last 18 months, Gila’s performances have caught Real Madrid’s attention.

The move aligns with Real Madrid’s need for a centre-back, as injuries to David Alaba and Eder Militao have left Carlo Ancelotti with only two fit centre-backs.

While other defenders like Robert Renan are also on their radar, Los Blancos are actively pursuing Gila, looking to bolster their defensive options in the upcoming transfer window. The outcome depends on Lazio’s willingness to agree to a loan deal with a purchase option, adding anticipation to Gila’s potential return to his former club.