Chelsea keen on Ferland Mendy

Chelsea are reportedly eyeing a move for 28-year-old Real Madrid defender Ferland Mendy. The left-back position has been a concern for the Blues, with Marc Cucurella and Ian Maatsen facing uncertainties.

Mendy’s potential addition could provide depth and competition in the position, especially considering Ben Chilwell’s fitness issues.

However, Mendy seems inclined to stay at Los Blancos, where he has experienced a mix of performances in recent seasons. Despite Chelsea’s stature as a Premier League powerhouse, Mendy is determined to remain at the Bernabeu. His decision might stem from a desire for consistent playing time, as he is no longer a key figure for Real Madrid.

Chelsea, with its financial prowess and a reputation as a top European club, could entice Mendy with a lucrative contract. Yet, the French defender’s priority seems to be securing a regular spot in the starting lineup, crucial as he aims to solidify his position in the French national team ahead of the European Championships.

It remains uncertain whether Chelsea can sway Mendy’s decision, making his potential move to England a compelling storyline to follow in the upcoming transfer window.