Barcelona interested in signing Bruno Guimaraes

Barcelona are reportedly eyeing a move for 26-year-old Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes to strengthen their midfield in 2024, according to Fichajes.

After a successful two-year stint at Olympique Lyon, the Brazilian joined Newcastle in 2022 and has become a key player for the Magpies.

With 79 appearances and 19 goals to his name, the South American has attracted interest from across Europe. Barcelona head coach Xavi is keen to enhance their squad despite financial challenges. Guimaraes’ ball control, vision, and ball recovery abilities align well with Barcelona’s style of play.

However, Newcastle United see Guimaraes as a crucial part of their plans and are unwilling to negotiate his departure. Despite Barcelona’s interest, the Magpies, led by Eddie Howe, are in control of the situation, holding firm on retaining the player who has over four years left on his contract.