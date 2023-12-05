Arsenal considering January move for Donyell Malen

Arsenal are reportedly eyeing a reunion with Borussia Dortmund winger Donyell Malen, according to Fichajes.

The 24-year-old, who previously had a stint with Arsenal’s youth setup, has garnered attention with his consistent performances for Dortmund.

Malen’s versatility in the attack, capable of playing on the right or as a striker, makes him an attractive option for Mikel Arteta.

The Dutchman’s seven-goal contributions in 18 appearances for BVB have impressed the Gunners, prompting Arteta to recommend his signing to the board.

Malen’s potential arrival would provide Arteta with added firepower and tactical flexibility. He could serve as a valuable backup for Bukayo Saka or feature in various attacking roles.

Arsenal see an opportunity to bring Malen back to the Emirates Stadium. As the North Londoners aim to strengthen their attack for the 2024-25 season.

Malen emerges as a key target among several options. The report suggest that Dortmund, known for allowing player departures for the right price, might consider a deal. If successful, Malen’s return could significantly enhance Arsenal’s attacking options in the upcoming season.