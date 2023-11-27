Alex McCarthy on Everton radar?

Everton are reportedly eyeing a potential deal for Southampton’s seasoned goalkeeper Alex McCarthy.

The 33-year-old stopper, who lost his starting position to Gavin Bazunu, could be open to a return to the Premier League.

Everton faces challenges, recently receiving a 10-point deduction for financial breaches, pushing them into the relegation zone. Despite this setback, confidence remains high that the team will secure safety by the end of the season.

With financial constraints affecting their transfer plans, Everton head coach Sean Dyche seek reinforcements, particularly a backup goalkeeper for Jordan Pickford.

McCarthy, no longer a regular starter for Southampton, emerges as a viable option. The 33-year-old, entering the final 18 months of his contract, attracted interest from other clubs in the summer but was seen primarily as a backup.

If McCarthy makes the move to the Merseyside outfit in January, he is likely to play a supporting role to Pickford. The potential positives include a return to the top flight and the opportunity to feature in the FA Cup.