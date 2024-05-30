Barcelona keen on Everton’s Amadou Onana

Barcelona’s summer transfer plans are heating up, and one name emerging from the rumour mill is Everton’s Amadou Onana. The Catalan giants are reportedly keen on bolstering their midfield with the Belgian international.

Flick, replacing Xavi due to the club’s short-term competitiveness concerns, now collaborates with sporting director Deco to craft a strategic transfer approach amid Barcelona’s financial constraints.

Everton’s financial predicament might facilitate Onana’s exit, with the Toffees eager to offload the 22-year-old to comply with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability regulations.

Onana, who joined Everton for £33m in 2022 after an impressive stint at Lille, has caught the eyes of several European heavyweights. Despite his limited goal contributions at Everton, his potential and international experience keep him on the radar of clubs like Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, and long-time admirers Manchester United.

Onana’s role in Everton’s campaign was inconsistent, particularly during their crucial end-of-season run. However, his inclusion in Belgium’s provisional squad for Euro 2024 boosts his market value, potentially enticing offers around £50m. As Barcelona looks to reassert itself domestically and in Europe, Onana could be a key piece in their puzzle—if they manage to navigate their financial tightrope successfully.