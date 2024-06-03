Man United in race to sign Mohammed Kudus

Manchester United are reportedly keeping an eye on West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus with a view to making a move in the summer.

Kudus, who has contributed 18 goals and 7 assists for the Hammers, has drawn interest from several top clubs, including Liverpool. His performances have made him a prime target in the upcoming transfer window.

The Red Devils are eager to bolster their squad with young, proven Premier League talent, and Kudus fits the bill perfectly. United’s new transfer strategy focuses on acquiring younger players with significant potential, and the 23-year-old attacker ticks all the boxes.

As the transfer window approaches, the Ghanaian’s future remains one of the most intriguing storylines to follow.