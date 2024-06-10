James Trafford on Newcastle United radar?

Newcastle United are targeting Burnley’s James Trafford as their primary goalkeeping reinforcement this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano. Eddie Howe’s side faces competition from Chelsea and Liverpool, as these both keen to secure the 21-year-old’s services.

Trafford, a former Manchester City youth product, joined Burnley last summer but endured a challenging season, conceding 62 goals and being benched for the final ten matches. Despite this, his potential has caught the eye of top Premier League clubs. With Burnley relegated, Trafford’s return to the top flight seems imminent.

Liverpool, anticipating Caoimhin Kelleher’s departure, see Trafford as a capable backup for Alisson Becker with future first-team potential. Chelsea, meanwhile, are dissatisfied with Robert Sánchez and Djordje Petrovic, seeking to add quality and competition in goal.

For Newcastle, securing Trafford would provide vital competition for Nick Pope, aligning with Howe’s long-term vision. The Magpies are expected to initiate talks with Burnley soon. Notably, any transfer fee will benefit Manchester City, who retain a 20% sell-on clause. With interest from three top clubs, Trafford’s future promises to be a fascinating subplot in this transfer window.