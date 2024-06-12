Juventus set sights on Jakub Kiwior

Juventus are eyeing a potential summer move for Arsenal’s versatile defender, Jakub Kiwior, according to Tutto Mercato Web. The Italian giants are in the market for a centre-back and have identified the 24-year-old Polish international as a prime target. Arsenal, however, have set a price tag of €20 million for Kiwior, who joined them from Spezia in January 2023.

Kiwior’s journey began in Tychy, Poland, where he developed through the GKS Tychy youth system before making a name for himself at Spezia after a stint with MSK Zilina and representing Anderlecht. Despite his potential, his time at Arsenal has been marked by limited opportunities, clocking 1,594 minutes across 30 appearances in the 2023/24 season. His versatility has been his main asset, allowing him to fill in various defensive roles, particularly in the latter part of the season.

With Arsenal’s defensive depth, Kiwior is unlikely to become a first-choice starter unless an injury sidelines a regular starter. This precarious situation has sparked interest from Serie A, with Juventus and AC Milan both keen on acquiring his services. Juventus, in particular, are looking to bolster their defence amid uncertainties surrounding Gleison Bremer’s future and the aging Filip Kostic.

While Juventus’ primary target remains Riccardo Calafiori, Kiwior is a significant contender due to his adaptability and familiarity with Serie A, making him a practical option for the Bianconeri. Arsenal’s €20 million valuation reflects his potential and the strategic depth he brings to any squad.

A return to Italy could be beneficial for Kiwior, offering him more regular playing time and a chance to further develop his career. With high-profile clubs now in the mix, the summer transfer window could see the Polish defender’s brief stint at Arsenal come to an end after just 18 months.