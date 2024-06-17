Liverpool keen on Jeremie Frimpong

Liverpool have thrown their hat in the ring for the signature of Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong.

According to reports from Fichajes, the Reds are set to battle it out with European heavyweights Manchester City and Real Madrid for the Dutchman, whose stock has soared following a stellar season under Xabi Alonso.

Frimpong, 23, has been a revelation for Leverkusen, playing a pivotal role in their campaign to end Bayern Munich’s stranglehold on the Bundesliga. With 14 goals and 12 assists in 47 appearances, his attacking prowess combined with solid defensive capabilities have caught the eyes of Europe’s elite.

Real Madrid viewing him as a long-term successor to Dani Carvajal, have been closely monitoring his progress. Although Carvajal remains a cornerstone for Los Blancos.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are considering bringing back their former youth player. Pep Guardiola’s side has been impressed with Frimpong’s development and sees him as a perfect fit for their tactical setup, providing both defensive solidity and attacking flair from the right flank.

Liverpool’s interest adds an intriguing dimension to this transfer saga. The Reds are keen on bolstering their right-back options, aiming to free up Trent Alexander-Arnold for a more central role in midfield.

As Frimpong focuses on his Euro 2024 campaign, the summer transfer window promises an intense battle for his services. His potential move could significantly impact the strategies of some of Europe’s top clubs, with Liverpool eager to strengthen their squad and reclaim their domestic and continental glory.