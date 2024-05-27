Tottenham Hotspur to sign Callum Hudson-Odoi

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly leading the race to sign former Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, according to The Sun.

The 23-year-old has rejuvenated his career at Nottingham Forest, drawing significant interest from clubs across Europe.

Hudson-Odoi has finished the season strongly, scoring three goals in Forest’s final three matches and tallying ten goal contributions in just over 2,100 minutes of play.

Spurs are keen to bolster their attacking options for next season. The North London club are in search of a versatile player capable of delivering on the flanks, and Hudson-Odoi fits this requirement perfectly.

His contract with Nottingham Forest runs until 2026, and while Forest is reluctant to let him go, financial constraints might force their hand. Forest needs to sell one of their stars to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations, making Hudson-Odoi’s potential departure a pragmatic move.