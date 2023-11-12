Barcelona lead race to sign Gabriel Moscardo

Barcelona have emerged as the frontrunner in the pursuit of 18-year-old Brazilian midfielder Gabriel Moscardo, who is also a target for Arsenal and Chelsea.

The Catalan giants are actively seeking a new defensive midfielder, and Moscardo’s impressive rise through the ranks at Corinthians has caught their attention.

Chelsea, initially interested in the talented youngster during the summer, had their offer rejected as Moscardo opted to stay with Corinthians until the end of the year. With the winter transfer window approaching, Chelsea are expected to renew their interest, setting the stage for a potential bidding war with Barcelona.

Barcelona, in search of a long-term replacement for the departed Sergio Busquets, views Moscardo as an ideal candidate. Despite signing Oriol Romeu as a temporary solution, the club are determined to secure a young player for the future.

While Arsenal are also monitoring Moscardo’s progress, the report suggests a preference for a move to Barcelona over Chelsea. As the transfer window looms, the competition for the talented Brazilian midfielder is set to intensify, with Barcelona leading the race for his signature.