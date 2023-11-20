West Ham United keen on Oscar Mingueza

West Ham United are reportedly eyeing a January move for 24-year-old Spanish defender Oscar Mingueza from Celta Vigo. The versatile former Barcelona player has been a regular for Celta Vigo since joining them last year, showcasing his adaptability across the backline. West Ham, in search of a right-back, sees Mingueza as a potential addition to bolster their squad.

Having graduated from Barcelona’s La Masia academy, Mingueza’s contract with the Catalan outfit ran out in June 2022, leading him to join Celta Vigo. In the current season, he has contributed with one goal and two assists in 14 appearances, drawing attention from the Premier League.

West Ham United could utilise Mingueza either as an alternative to Vladimir Coufal at right-back or as a backup for central defenders Kurt Zouma and Thilo Kehrer. With uncertainties surrounding Zouma and Nayef Aguerd, the Hammers could benefit from securing a new centre-back in the upcoming transfer window.

As the January transfer window approaches, West Ham are actively preparing for potential acquisitions, with Albert Gudmundsson also emerging as a target. The developments surrounding the pursuit of Oscar Mingueza will be closely monitored in the coming weeks.