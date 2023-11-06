Tottenham keeping tabs on Slobodan Rubezic

Tottenham Hotspur’s interest in Aberdeen defender Slobodan Rubezic signals their ongoing commitment to strengthening their squad. Under Ange Postecoglou’s leadership, Spurs have risen to second place in the Premier League, making them title contenders. While their defence, led by Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero, has been improved, the addition of Rubezic, a versatile 23-year-old centre-back with the ability to play as a defensive midfielder, could provide essential depth and tactical flexibility.

Rubezic’s proficiency in aerial duels and interception of passes aligns with Tottenham’s style of play under Postecoglou, emphasising quick transitions from defence to attack. However, it’s worth noting that Rubezic’s aggressive approach has led to seven bookings in 19 appearances for Aberdeen, a concern that must be addressed before making the leap to the highly competitive Premier League.

Tottenham’s interest in the Montenegrin international reflects their commitment to building a well-rounded and competitive squad, ensuring they remain at the forefront of the Premier League title race. The January transfer window could bring exciting developments for Spurs and their pursuit of Rubezic.