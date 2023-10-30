Arsenal keen on Marc Guehi

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is said to be in the market for the 23-year-old defender Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace.

The centre-back, who previously came through Chelsea’s ranks, has been a standout performer for Palace, attracting interest from top European clubs.

Despite his contract with Palace running until 2026, it’s anticipated that he will move to a bigger club in 2024, with Manchester City, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur also in the race for his signature.

Arsenal’s interest in Guehi aligns with Arteta’s long-term vision for the Gunners. While their defence is currently stable, Arteta plans to incorporate Guehi into the squad next season. It’s worth noting that Palace intends to keep the centre-back during the midseason, setting the stage for a bidding war in the summer of 2024.

The North Londoners have demonstrated its ability to secure coveted players in the past, as seen with the acquisition of Declan Rice. While Chelsea retain the option to match any bid for Guehi, the final price tag may deter them. Palace are likely to command a substantial transfer fee for Guehi, potentially exceeding the £50 million Manchester United paid for Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Arsenal’s pursuit of the talented defender indicates their ambition to strengthen their squad and compete at the highest level.