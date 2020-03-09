Chelsea’s Willian on Manchester United radar?

Manchester United have reportedly outlined their intentions to move for Chelsea winger Willian.

The 31-year-old attacker, whose contract at Stamford Bridge expires this summer and has allegedly rejected the Blues’ latest offer as he wants a three-year extension.

The Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain have been heavily linked with the Brazil international, but according to le10sport, The Red Devils have emerged as suitors for the winger ahead of the summer.

Willian has scored seven goals and provided six assists in 37 appearances for Chelsea this season.

He has now racked up 226 Premier League appearances since joining the west London outfit in August 2013.

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are also said to be interested in the attacker – who is allegedly keen to remain at Stamford Bridge.