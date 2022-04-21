Football is played worldwide, but each country rates their national teams differently. For example, the U.K. has five Premier League teams, while the U.S. has only four major pro leagues. In Germany, the Bundesliga is the premier league. The UEFA Champions League final takes place every year in London. There are various rating systems used by sports associations such as FIFA, FIFPro, IFFHS, and PFA. Ratings differ between regions because they depend on local markets and audience preferences. Let’s see how football is rated in different places.

World Cup

It will be held next summer for the first time since 2014. Many countries want to win it, including Brazil (South America), Germany (Europe), Argentina (America), France (Europe), and Portugal (Europe). This World Cup in Russia could be a success or failure depending on how well its organizers build stadiums and host cities. Tickets sold out quickly so get them early if you're interested.

European Championship

Every four years there is an international tournament where participants compete to become European champions. Teams participate from Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, North, Central and South America. Hosted by England in 2020.

African Nations Championship

Held every 4 years, this is the main competition for all ten member states of CAF. Ghana hosted the last one in 2017.

African Cup Winners’ Cup/CAF Confederation Cup

These tournaments are pre-qualifiers for the CAF Confederation Cup. They have been running now with the current format since 2012, originally starting in 2008. Currently, Egypt is the most successful, having won twice.

Women’s World Cup/Women’s Olympic Football Tournament

It happens every 4 years too. Usually in June before the men’s event. Only 19 women’s matches took place in 2018 alongside 57 other nations, but more are planned going forward.

In conclusion, there are several ways to rate football. However, FIFA ratings are probably the best way to go about it since there are official bodies that oversee the sport all over the world.