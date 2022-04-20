Atletico Madrid express interest in Arsenal’s William Saliba?

Atletico Madrid have reportedly placed emphasis on signing Arsenal centre-back William Saliba this summer.

The 21-year-old defender has been a first-team regular during his loan spell with Marseille this term, racking up 45 appearances in all competitions.

However, the youngster is yet to make a senior appearance for Arsenal since his £30m move from Saint-Etienne in 2019 and his future at the Emirates Stadium looks uncertain.

According to L’Equipe, via GFFN, Los Rojiblancos have made an enquiry over the availability of the Frenchman ahead of the 2022-23 season.

The centre-back has recently hinted at a potential stay with Les Olympiens beyond this season, while the Gunners are set to hold talks with the defender to discuss his long-term future.

Saliba is under contract with the Gunners until 2025.