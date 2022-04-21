Football Apps for iPhone and Android

Football is the most popular sport in the world. The International Federation of Association Football FIFA estimates that over 4 billion people actively participate in some form of football worldwide. There are more than 200 countries where you can watch and/or play football. This means that football is played on every continent except Antarctica. In fact, China alone plays over 300 million games of football annually.

It only makes sense that there be countless mobile applications made to depict such a great sport, from fantasy manager applications to entire simulations of the whole thing.

The Best Free & Paid iOS Apps for Soccer Fans

1. FIFA 14 Mobile (free)

If you’re looking for an application that allows you to manage a real life soccer squad, get ready to put down some cash. EA Sports‘ FIFA series has always been about realism and this year they take things to a different level. For starters, FIFA 14 Mobile is available for free at the App Store.

2. FootyFinder 2D

FootyFinder 2D ($5.99) is the best way to follow matches across Europe. It offers live scores for hundreds of leagues and competitions around the world. If you want to see how your favorite clubs perform throughout a season, then FootyFinder 2d is the application for you.

3. Kick Off Live Wallpapers (free)

Kick Off Live Wallpapers ($0.99) is another fantastic alternative for those who enjoy watching their favourite teams play. This one isn't trying to simulate the entire experience of seeing a match in person. Instead, its focus is simply providing the feeling of being close enough to a stadium.

4. Pro Evolution Soccer 2014

Pro Evolution Soccer 2014 ($7.99) is Konami’s version of PES. While it might not be quite as realistic as EA Sports’ offering, it’s still worth checking out if you’re looking for an entertaining football simulation.

5. Toto World Cup HD (free)

Toto World Cup HD ($9.99) is arguably the most popular fantasy casino games on the market. That’s because it combines two great elements: strategy and football. In addition, there are tons of customizable options that help add extra depth to the overall experience.

Conclusion

There are many other apps worth mentioning but these five cover the basics nicely. They are all excellent alternatives to paying $10 per month or even several hundred dollars up front for official versions of the game. Some new apps are emerging as virtual bet houses where fans can place real-money bets on their favourite football teams and stand to win big!