Bayern Munich keen on Rasmus Hojlund?

Bayern Munich allegedly interested in signing Atalanta BC forward Rasmus Hojlund, with Manchester United are also said to be monitoring the situation ahead of a possible bid during the summer.

The 20-year-old forward has emerged as a standout player in the Italian football this season, particularly since the start of the new year.

The Denmark international has scored seven goals for Atalanta in 2023. Additionally, he currently holds the top scorer title in Euro 2024 qualifying with five goals in just two games, including a hat-trick against Finland and two more in Denmark’s surprising 3-2 loss to Kazakhstan.

According to TuttoAtalanta, the Bavarians are preparing to offer €50m for Hojlund, but Atalanta, who are competing for a spot in the Champions League, believe that this amount may not be sufficient to persuade the youngster to leave Bergamo.

Atalanta are currently only two points away from the top four in Serie A. If the team qualifies for the Champions League, it could significantly increase Hojlund’s value.

Bayern Munich have relied on Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting as their primary striker this season following Robert Lewandowski’s departure last summer.