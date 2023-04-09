Aston Villa interested in signing Pedro Goncalves

Aston Villa are reportedly interested in signing Sporting Pedro Goncalves, who might leave the Portuguese giants after teaming up with Jorge Mendes as his co-agent.

According to Jornal de Noticias via Sport Witness, there is speculation that the winger might leave Sporting CP, with Aston Villa being one of the interested teams.

The 24-year-old midfielder is having a remarkable season at Sporting and has been delivering outstanding performances. He has scored 17 goals and provided 10 assists in all competitions, making him one of the team’s most crucial players. However, his future with the club looks uncertain following the latest development involving the player and his representatives.

According to reports, Villa are showing interest in the Portugal international, who is an attractive option but his potential transfer fee could be high.

So far, there are no reports of other clubs competing for Goncalves, which could make Villa the front-runners. However, Sporting CP will hope for more interest to drive up the transfer fee.