West Ham United join race to sign Scott McTominay

West Ham United are reportedly ready to lock horns with Newcastle United over the signature of Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay.

West Ham and Newcastle are both interested in signing the 26-year-old attacker who has struggled to cement his place as a first-team regular since the arrival of Erik ten Hag.

McTominay is eager to secure a regular role, and looking to leave Old Trafford in search of a new challenge.

The Scotland international has attracted interest from other Premier League clubs, including Newcastle United and West Ham United. While the Magpies had expressed interest in January, the Red Devils were not interested in letting him go to a direct rival for a top-four spot.

McTominay’s profile would be a valuable addition to Newcastle’s squad, where manager Eddie Howe could develop his skills. However, the Hammers also sees potential in the playmaker and could be seeking a replacement for Declan Rice, should the Englishman depart in the summer.

Manchester United’s plans to sign more midfielders in the summer may threaten McTominay’s playing time, leading him to consider a move.