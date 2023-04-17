Arsenal keen on Ollie Watkins

Arsenal have reportedly “explored” the possibility of signing Aston Villa centre-forward Ollie Watkins.

The 2022-23 season has seen a stellar performance from the 27-year-old striker. He has made 33 appearances across all competitions, scoring an impressive 15 goals and providing six assists.

Watkins’ form in the Premier League has been particularly noteworthy, having scored 14 goals this season, including five in his last four games. Villa’s recent success can also be attributed to Watkins’ contribution, with the team winning seven out of their last eight matches, positioning them sixth in the league and just six points away from the top four.

During their most recent game against Newcastle United, the England international scored twice, bringing his tally to 11 goals in the last 12 Premier League games. These remarkable performances have not gone unnoticed, with the Gunners reportedly showing interest in signing the frontman.

According to Football Insider, the Gunners are in the market for at least one new centre-forward and has set their sights on Watkins. The report suggests that the North Londoners are monitoring his contract situation with Villa as his current contract is set to expire in 2025.

Arsenal remains confident of luring him to the Emirates stadium. It remains to be seen whether the 27-year-old will stay with his current team or if he will make the switch to North London.

Watkins’s current weekly wage is estimated to be around £75,000. However, if he signs a new deal with the Midlands club, the salary could exceed £100,000 per week to reflect his significance to the team. Although several other Premier League clubs are keeping an eye on the situation, Arsenal appears to be leading the race for his signature.

Arsenal’s recent Premier League fixtures have seen them draw 2-2 with both Liverpool and West Ham United, denting their hopes of winning the title.

Arsenal will look to bounce back to their winning ways when they host Southampton on Friday night.