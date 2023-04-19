Barcelona lining up summer move for Trent Alexander-Arnold

Barcelona have their sights set on Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold as the Catalan giants look to reinforce their defensive line and add a new dimension to their playing style, according to Fichajes.

Barca head coach Xavi Hernandez is said to be a big admirer of the Englishman, and has identified him as the perfect fit for his team. With an eye for detail and a deep understanding of the game, Xavi believes that Alexander-Arnold possesses the skills, speed, and technical ability required to excel in the La Liga.

The 24-year-old has delivered impressive performances in recent weeks and helping his team secure crucial victories. However, some experts point out that the Liverpool star has not received the best support from his colleagues, which has affected his overall game and made him vulnerable to opposing attacks.

As the summer approaches, it remains to be seen if Barca will make a serious bid for Alexander-Arnold and if Liverpool will stand firm in their resolve to keep their man.

Last summer’s transfer window saw Barcelona splash the cash on several new signings, including the acquisition of Jules Kounde from Sevilla. The Frenchman has been predominantly deployed as a right-back by coach Xavi Hernandez, with fellow centre-back Ronald Araujo also filling in occasionally. However, Xavi is reportedly looking for a new option at right-back for next season.