Report – Bayern Munich step up pursuit of Max Aarons











Bayern Munich are reportedly prepared to up their efforts to secure a deal for Norwich City right-back Max Aarons.

The England U-21 international was widely expected to leave Carrow Road when the Canaries suffered relegation from the Premier League last season, but he has stayed loyal to the club and scored one goal and registered three assists in the Championship this term.

The 21-year-old could potentially rethink his future if Daniel Farke’s side make an immediate return to the top flight, but he is said to be attracting the interest of several elite European clubs.

According to the Daily Mail, Bayern Munich – who recently announced the signing of Dayot Upamecano – will look to rekindle their interest in Aarons.

However, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United have both been credited with an interest in the highly-rated youngster over the last couple of weeks.

Aarons remains contracted to the Canaries until 2024, where he has scored four goals and provided 11 assists from 114 appearances across all competitions.