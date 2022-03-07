Real Madrid interested in signing Vitinha from FC Porto

Real Madrid have reportedly “explored” the possibility of signing FC Porto midfielder Vitinha.

According to Defensa Central, the 22-year-old is the subject of interest from Los Blancos over a possible move in this summer transfer window.

The Portuguese midfielder has been impressive in his career since joining the FC Porto youth setup in 2011, he has been a regular feature for Porto this season, contributing three goals and three assists in 34 appearances across all competitions.

Signing a central midfielder is of utmost importance for the Spanish giants. And the addition of Vitinha could also help them have a smooth succession plan for Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.

Apart from Vitinha, five other attackers are high on Madrid’s wishlist: Jude Bellingham, Aurelien Tchouameni, Ryan Gravenberch, Florian Wirtz and Corentin Tolisso.