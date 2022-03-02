Barcelona interested in Argentine teenager Matias Galarza

Barcelona are interested in signing Argentinos Juniors youngster Matias Galarza.

The 19-year-old has made five appearances for the senior team in all competitions, contributing one goal and one assist during the process.

According to Sport, the Catalan giants have been alerted to Galarza’s performances and will soon send a delegation to track the teenager’s development.

The report goes on to claim that Galarza would currently command a fee of just €500k, but Argentinos Juniors are certainly to ask for more given his contract situation.

The Argentine is not due to become a free agent until the end of the 2024-25 season.

Galarza scored his debut goal for the club in a 3-0 win over Newell’s Old Boys on February 15.