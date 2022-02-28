West Bromwich Albion starlet Jamaldeen Jimoh on Man City radar?

Manchester City are reportedly ready to lock horns with Chelsea over the signature of West Bromwich Albion starlet Jamaldeen Jimoh.

The 15-year-old midfielder has already been capped by the England Under-16 national team.

The Blues were understood to be the frontrunners for Jimoh’s signature, with one report claiming that they were hoping to complete a deal “as soon as possible”.

However, The Sun reports that City are confident of thwarting their Premier League rivals and luring him to the Etihad Stadium.

The report goes on to claim that West Brom expect the teenager to leave on a transfer fee, with both Chelsea and Manchester City are set to battle for the player’s signature.